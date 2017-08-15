 
 

Nintendo Switch Is In Stock At All GameStop Stores Today

Posted: Aug 15 2017, 4:24am CDT

 

This may sound rather trite but the Nintendo Switch is somewhat of a rarity nowadays. You have a hard time finding it among the ten thousand other things on this planet. This is especially so if you do not want to purchase a big bundle loaded with extras.

Starting from right now though you may buy a Switch at the price of $300 which is nominal indeed. A GameStop representative said that every one of its 4400 stores in the US of A have received at least five units of Nintendo Switch. 

This is the very first time that GameStop stores will be selling Nintendo Switch consoles in such numbers. There will be the caveat of standing in line for long hours outside the stores though. That comes with the territory. These consoles are sold only in the stores and not online. This is the way it is.

This week is definitely going to be a busy one for all GameStop stores. The atmosphere will be such that the consoles will sell like hotcakes. The Nintendo Switch has a price tag of about $300. Both gray and neon Joy-Con hardware go along with it too. 

Anyone can choose the right console for himself or herself at the drop of a hat. Yet to survey for the right choice is crucial. The chance to buy one has to be availed no matter what. This is a case of keeping up with the Joneses (metaphorically speaking).

Buying from GameStop’s website will cost more. Approximately $400 is what we are talking about here. GameStop will have an extra console at all times so there is no need to worry about stocks running out.

A large range of games are also coming with this console so you, the gamer, can have a great time playing these games in the safety and security of your living room. 

