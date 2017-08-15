 
 

Nintendo Celebrates Kirby 25th Anniversary With Trailer

Posted: Aug 15 2017, 5:40am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Celebrates Kirby 25th Anniversary with Trailer
 

Nintendo gets a Blast from the Past from its Kirby 25th Anniversary Trailer

Nintendo seems to be up to its neck in stuff that needs to be finalized. Among the usual fare are games such as Metroid: Samus Returns and Super Mario Odyssey.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Alongside these two games are plenty of things on its slate for 3DS. Yet among all this, if there is something that hasn’t been forgotten, it is Kirby which is having its 25th anniversary celebrated.

Even though the cute little pink round character will not be seen till the new Nintendo game comes along in 2018, Nintendo has dedicated a trailer in loving memory of this character. 

Several games are listed on the trailer. These include Kirby’s Adventure and Planet Robobot. This trailer comes courtesy of Nintendo Europe. That should be kept in mind all along. That is why some of the games go with radically different titles.

Thus Kirby: Canvas Curse is named Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush. Yet all in all, the central themes of the games remain pretty much one and the same. However, the cameos of Kirby in other games such as Super Smash Bros will not be included in all this.   

All of this is a bit like a leisurely walk down the avenue of the remembrance of things past. Kirby has evolved over the years. He has acquired a load of abilities and strategies along the way as well.

He runs around in a giant mechanism in Planet Robobot. One of the games is Kirby: Mass Attack and it puts you, the gamer, in charge of several Kirbys. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Ships In September from GameStop

Nintendo Switch Ships In September from GameStop

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Nintendo Switch is in Stock at all GameStop Stores Today

Nintendo Switch is in Stock at all GameStop Stores Today

1 hour ago

Re:Legend Coming to Nintendo Switch

Re:Legend Coming to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Bandai Namco Will Continue Supporting Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco Will Continue Supporting Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

How Technology Is Changing the Beer Industry

How Technology Is Changing the Beer Industry

13 hours ago, 4:37pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch is in Stock at all GameStop Stores Today

Nintendo Switch is in Stock at all GameStop Stores Today

1 hour ago

Re:Legend Coming to Nintendo Switch

Re:Legend Coming to Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Bandai Namco Will Continue Supporting Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco Will Continue Supporting Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago

How Technology Is Changing the Beer Industry

How Technology Is Changing the Beer Industry

13 hours ago, 4:37pm CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook