Nintendo Celebrates Kirby 25th Anniversary with Trailer

Nintendo seems to be up to its neck in stuff that needs to be finalized. Among the usual fare are games such as Metroid: Samus Returns and Super Mario Odyssey.

Alongside these two games are plenty of things on its slate for 3DS. Yet among all this, if there is something that hasn’t been forgotten, it is Kirby which is having its 25th anniversary celebrated.

Even though the cute little pink round character will not be seen till the new Nintendo game comes along in 2018, Nintendo has dedicated a trailer in loving memory of this character.

Several games are listed on the trailer. These include Kirby’s Adventure and Planet Robobot. This trailer comes courtesy of Nintendo Europe. That should be kept in mind all along. That is why some of the games go with radically different titles.

Thus Kirby: Canvas Curse is named Kirby and the Rainbow Paintbrush. Yet all in all, the central themes of the games remain pretty much one and the same. However, the cameos of Kirby in other games such as Super Smash Bros will not be included in all this.

All of this is a bit like a leisurely walk down the avenue of the remembrance of things past. Kirby has evolved over the years. He has acquired a load of abilities and strategies along the way as well.

He runs around in a giant mechanism in Planet Robobot. One of the games is Kirby: Mass Attack and it puts you, the gamer, in charge of several Kirbys.