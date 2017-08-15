 
 

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition Free Demo Now Available For Nintendo Switch

A free demo for Rayman Legends definitive edition can be explored on the Nintendo Switch. The demo has a solo option and a co-op play alternative as well. You may try your hand at the Kung Foot mode among other things.

This King Foot mode also contains a Tournament mode where you may play against eight teams. The complete game will come in September. Switch-specific features will also be there.

These include console controls and a touchscreen.  Besides the four player online capability, local wireless multiplayer mode between Switch systems will exist as well.  

The maker of Rayman Legends, Michel Ancel spoke recently about the choice of porting the game to Switch. The Switch according to the maker is an excellent system for the Rayman Legends game.

The whole thing is more like a board game. You can play with your other gamer pals in one and the same room. The console is the ideal thing to play on. It is portable and very powerful to boot.

Rayman Legends definitive edition will be available for $40 when it comes out. Rayman Legends is the best of the best in this generation of games that is in its prime today. 

The definitive edition of this game is available for downloading purposes in Australia and Europe. Those who reside in North America will be able to get their hands on the game within a day’s time span.

So the wait is definitely over. Ubisoft is responsible for the hybrid console that will run this game on its platform. 

