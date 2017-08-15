 
 

Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Marks Global Debut Of Pure Electric Mini

Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Marks Global Debut of Pure Electric Mini
2009 Mini E Concept
  • The Frankfurt Motor Show will Feature the Electric Mini Vehicle
 

It looks like the Frankfurt Motor Show will feature the Electric Mini vehicle. This is a concept by BMW that will soon be turned into a reality.

The Frankfurt Motor Show is due to take place in the month of September. BMW’s Electric Mini will be showcased in theoretical form at the event. The design process of the model and its tech specifications will be portrayed before production begins two years from now.

This little baby is a car to be reckoned with. BMW has ratified the fact that the assembly of the model will take place at a factory in Cowley, Oxfordshire. It is basically designed all the while keeping the three door variety in mind. 

While this novel model will be included in the pantheon of Mini cars in BMW’s range, it will employ an electric drivetrain. This drivetrain will get manufactured in the e-mobility factories of BMW.

These special factories are located at Landshut and Dingolfing in Bavaria. It is at this geographical spot that the i3’s drivetrain is also constructed from scratch. The range of the car is to be about 250 miles.

Since the production will take place in the UK, rumors that the entire assembly process would take place in the native domain of Germany have been allayed. The hard political decision of Brexit was responsible for these rumors.

The Electric Mini’s production was confirmed last year in an interview with the head honcho responsible for this car at BMW. He said that the arrival of this car in 2019 was of key significance. That is because that is when the next step in battery technology will be taking place too.

The two events, the car’s assembly and the arrival of the novel battery, will dovetail beautifully, according to the boss concerned with all this at BMW.

The car will be ready for the market and it will sell like it is virtually free of cost. It will join the ranks of other petrol and diesel vehicles. More of the range of Minis will be given electric features thanks to this initiative taken by the administrative staff at BMW.

This process began in the current climate of the launch of the Countryman S E Cooper plug-in hybrid vehicle. The goal is the manufacturing of upto 500,000 electric cars by the time 2025 rolls in.

By then a lot of the global landscape will also have changed. This production goal comprises 20% of the total cars that will get made. An electric X3 and iNext model will also be coming out in 2020 and 2021 respectively.  

