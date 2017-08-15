Proflight Walkies Dog Drone Walks the Dog

If you have a dog that likes to walk, but you are the lazy sort you might want this drone. Assuming you live in the UK where you can buy it anyway. The drone is called the Proflight Walkies Dog Drone and it is based on a DJI Phantom 4 drone. It is fitted with a camera and a retractable leash that you can connect to your dog's collar or harness.

The drone supports GPS flight paths so you don't have to bother with the actual flying of the drone. The camera does allow you to see what is going on during the walk and it is very quiet so as not to scare your pooch according to Dronesdirect.co.uk.

The drone has integrated collision avoidance tech to survive trees and other obstacles and can fly for 30 minutes per session. It can range up to 2km away from the control and still operate. People will probably think you are crazy for walking your dog with this drone.

The big catch for the Proflight Walkies Dog Drone is that it costs £1999.00. That is about $2,600 in the US. Another downside is that the DJI Phantom 4 drone this is based on isn't available in the US, so the dog drone isn't either.