 
 

Proflight Walkies Dog Drone Walks The Dog

Posted: Aug 15 2017, 7:31am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Proflight Walkies Dog Drone Walks the Dog
Image via Dronesdirect.co.uk
 

Perfect for the lazy dog owner

If you have a dog that likes to walk, but you are the lazy sort you might want this drone. Assuming you live in the UK where you can buy it anyway. The drone is called the Proflight Walkies Dog Drone and it is based on a DJI Phantom 4 drone. It is fitted with a camera and a retractable leash that you can connect to your dog's collar or harness.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The drone supports GPS flight paths so you don't have to bother with the actual flying of the drone. The camera does allow you to see what is going on during the walk and it is very quiet so as not to scare your pooch according to Dronesdirect.co.uk.

The drone has integrated collision avoidance tech to survive trees and other obstacles and can fly for 30 minutes per session. It can range up to 2km away from the control and still operate. People will probably think you are crazy for walking your dog with this drone.

The big catch for the Proflight Walkies Dog Drone is that it costs £1999.00. That is about $2,600 in the US. Another downside is that the DJI Phantom 4 drone this is based on isn't available in the US, so the dog drone isn't either.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Ships In September from GameStop

Nintendo Switch Ships In September from GameStop

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition Free Demo Now Available For Nintendo Switch

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition Free Demo Now Available For Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Nintendo Celebrates Kirby 25th Anniversary with Trailer

Nintendo Celebrates Kirby 25th Anniversary with Trailer

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch is in Stock at all GameStop Stores Today

Nintendo Switch is in Stock at all GameStop Stores Today

3 hours ago

Re:Legend Coming to Nintendo Switch

Re:Legend Coming to Nintendo Switch

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Marks Global Debut of Pure Electric Mini

Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 Marks Global Debut of Pure Electric Mini

18 minutes ago

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition Free Demo Now Available For Nintendo Switch

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition Free Demo Now Available For Nintendo Switch

1 hour ago

Nintendo Celebrates Kirby 25th Anniversary with Trailer

Nintendo Celebrates Kirby 25th Anniversary with Trailer

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch is in Stock at all GameStop Stores Today

Nintendo Switch is in Stock at all GameStop Stores Today

3 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook