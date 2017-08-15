Galaxy Note 8 Beat by iPhone 7 Plus in AnTuTu Benchmark

We can file this under not good news. If you are hoping that the coming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will be a powerhouse in addition to the good looks we expect thanks to all the leaks, you might be disappointed. BGR reports that the Galaxy Note 8 was unable to beat the existing iPhone Plus' AnTuTu benchmark record. You can bet that iPhone 7S, 7S Plus, and iPhone 8 will dominate the iPhone 7 Plus' benchmarks.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

A Galaxy Note 8 part number SM-N9500 has turned up on AnTuTu records and the device scored 179000. While that bests the normal iPhone 7 score of 173575, it is below the 181807 score that the iPhone 7 Plus scored. It's also worth noting that the Galaxy S8 performed better with a 205282 score.

We can hope that perhaps the Galaxy Note 8 used in these benchmarks was running software that leaves performance on the table. Perhaps a software update before launch will fix this issue.

Benchmarks from Geekbench leaked previously and also showed that the Galaxy Note 8 scored lower than the Galaxy S8 in tests. Not good news for Note 8 hopefuls.