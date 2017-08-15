Toyota to Showcase Autonomous Tech at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Toyota Motor Corp is keeping up with the pace of technological innovation. Spectators at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be surprised by its high-tech, partially self-driving vehicles.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Toyota will showcase its next-gen automated driving systems in a bid to garner more support from its consumer base and the public. Its Toyota and Lexus vehicles along with several others that are in the pipeline will come to the fore in 2020.

The executive general manager at Toyota said in an interview that a great deal of the specifications of the novel vehicles will be shown at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The area in Tokyo where the events of the Olympics will take place is the Odaiba Waterfront region. This is the perfect venue to showcase the partially self-driving vehicles by Toyota, according to Automotive News.

The rest of Tokyo is problematic since it has roads which are not very wide and bend every inch of the way. Also the traffic junctions and by-lanes are very complicated. The Odaiba area though is not like this and is wide and spacious instead.

Toyota is not only one of the sponsoring companies of the Olympics but also a major brand of Japan which has a reputation among the world’s economically stable populations. The bosses at Toyota see the Olympics as an ideal venue for drumming up support for their brand.

The public will get to know the technological wizardry of the company thanks to this venue. Toyota plans on sending its partially self-driving cars on the streets of Japan by the time the 2020’s arrive in their pace.

Japan currently has three major automakers. Nissan is the most competitive among the lot followed by Honda. Yet Toyota is not one to throw in the towel. It is fast approaching the production level of these two automakers.

Toyota ensures that security standards are met no matter what. The next thing it looks to is a comfortable interior in its vehicles. In fact, at Toyota they don’t call them partially self-driving vehicles but call them automated cars instead.

The car and its driver will be partners in the art of maneuvering it through the streets. There will be lidar sensors and HD mapping facility in these vehicles too.