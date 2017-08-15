 
 

BMW M5 Previewed Ahead Of August 21 Debut

Posted: Aug 15 2017

 

  • BMW M5 First Look Revealed Ahead of Official Launch on August 21
 

BMW has released official teaser giving car enthusiast a look in motion of the new and upcoming BMW M5

BMW has pulled up a new teaser on social media and other media outlets. The company has released a brief teaser featuring the new BMW M5. The new sleek non-SUV car in the M series is seen making its way through a desert.

The BMW M5 First Edition has the tagline, Limits can be exceeded. This is not the first look of the car however. The M5 was featured on the latest Need for Speed and a company employee also leaked CAD images.

This teaser gives the fans a close look at the carbon-ceramic brakes, grille-mounted M5 badge and the set of air intakes in the front bumper. Furthermore, the new BMW M5 has performance saloon's bumper treatment, full front and rear styling renderings. The M55 design seems more constrained than the earlier M series’ cars.

The more significant changes have been made under the bonnet. BMW has combined the 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine to seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The M5 will feature an all-wheel drive as an option along with xDrive four-wheel drive system and revised engine mapping. BMW is hoping to make the new M5 more drivable, easily tractable and balanced.

The BMW M5 is different from its counterparts in the M series. The new M5 is claimed to have “significantly more than the current car’s 516lb ft of torque." The rear differential has been designed out of M4 and M3. It features a carbon clutch blades for quicker and more precise torque vectoring.

The BMW M5 is expected to drive up to 615 bhp which puts it in the range of it’s competitor Mercedes-AMG E63, speed which is between 603bhp and 627lb ft. M5 has a 10.5 Fuel consumption in l/100 km and 241 CO2 emissions in g/km.

The new BMW M5 will debut on August 21st.

