 
 

New ARMS Character Teased In Video

Posted: Aug 16 2017, 1:47am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

New ARMS Character Teased in Video
 

Popular Nintendo Switch game ARMS gets a new fighter soon.

The Japanese ARMS Twitter feed @ARMS_cobutter published a teaser video of a new ARMS character. The video is very grainy, to begin with. You see a ARMS fighter swirl around in an arena. It appears he has a special rotating arm and can change its shape.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

The text posted with the video is not shining any light on the new ARMS character and when it will be released. 

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply, but it has been easier to find in the past days. GameStop has listed new Nintendo Switch bundles that ship by September 1st. Other options to purchase a Nintendo Switch today are from a reseller on Amazon.com or eBay. The reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch console have dropped considerably during the Summer. 

You can find a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on Amazon.com for about $370 with free shipping from resellers with positive ratings. 

To find the single $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in stock online, download the free The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch go on sale online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, ToysRUs, and GameStop.

More Nintendo Switch news. Read also the latest about the availability of the SNES Classic, Nintendo's other hit console.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Ships In September from GameStop

Nintendo Switch Ships In September from GameStop

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

How the SPLC Is Using Tech to Fight Hate

How the SPLC Is Using Tech to Fight Hate

10 hours ago, 3:14pm CDT

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic

11 hours ago, 2:13pm CDT

Galaxy Note 8 Beat by iPhone 7 Plus in AnTuTu Benchmark

Galaxy Note 8 Beat by iPhone 7 Plus in AnTuTu Benchmark

18 hours ago, 7:44am CDT

Proflight Walkies Dog Drone Walks the Dog

Proflight Walkies Dog Drone Walks the Dog

18 hours ago, 7:31am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

How the SPLC Is Using Tech to Fight Hate

How the SPLC Is Using Tech to Fight Hate

10 hours ago, 3:14pm CDT

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic First

How to Pre-order the SNES Classic

11 hours ago, 2:13pm CDT

BMW M5 Previewed Ahead of August 21 Debut

BMW M5 Previewed Ahead of August 21 Debut

17 hours ago, 8:33am CDT

Toyota to Showcase Autonomous Tech at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Toyota to Showcase Autonomous Tech at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

17 hours ago, 7:50am CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook