New ARMS Character Teased in Video

The Japanese ARMS Twitter feed @ARMS_cobutter published a teaser video of a new ARMS character. The video is very grainy, to begin with. You see a ARMS fighter swirl around in an arena. It appears he has a special rotating arm and can change its shape.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

The text posted with the video is not shining any light on the new ARMS character and when it will be released.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply, but it has been easier to find in the past days. GameStop has listed new Nintendo Switch bundles that ship by September 1st. Other options to purchase a Nintendo Switch today are from a reseller on Amazon.com or eBay. The reseller prices for the Nintendo Switch console have dropped considerably during the Summer.

You can find a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on Amazon.com for about $370 with free shipping from resellers with positive ratings.

To find the single $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in stock online, download the free The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch go on sale online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, ToysRUs, and GameStop.

More Nintendo Switch news. Read also the latest about the availability of the SNES Classic, Nintendo's other hit console.