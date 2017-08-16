 
 

Daniel Craig Confirms Bond 25

Posted: Aug 16 2017, 1:58am CDT

 

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: Daniel Craig leaves the 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' at the Ed Sullivan Theater on August 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
 

James Bond actor Daniel Craig will return for next Bond movie.

The 25th Bond movie will be released on November 8 in 2019. Daniel Craig will be once again James Bond in the 25th anniversary James Bond movie. The actor confirmed his comeback on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on August 16.

This will be the fifth time Daniel Craig will perform the iconic British spy character. Craig played Bond in the most recent James Bond movie titled Spectre, directed by Sam Mendes. Craig said after the movie got released that he is done with playing James Bond. Enough time has passed since the last Bond and Craig is ready to be Bond again - who wouldn't?

Daniel Craig said this will be his last time. He wants to go out on a high note. 

The official clip with Craig's interview at the Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not out now on the official Youtube channel. It will arrive in a few hours.

