 
 

Four Ways To Increase Website Traffic

Posted: Aug 16 2017, 2:59am CDT

 

Four Ways to Increase Website Traffic
Credit: Getty Images
 

Find out the key ways to increase traffic to your site.

Building and maintaining robust website traffic is a critical component of keeping your business thriving. With the right tactics, you can reach new customers, retain existing ones, and increase awareness of your brand. While there are a lot of possible ways to get more visitors to your site, there are a few tried and true methods that are likely to be especially beneficial.

1. Use Social Media

There is no getting around it—if you want your company to be competitive, you must have a social media presence. When you regularly post content and maintain a consistent tone across posts, customers get to know and like you. Social media sites are also the perfect platform for sharing enticing links to promotions and other specials. When customers follow these links, it not only increases website traffic, but it is also likely to increase the sales you make through your website.

2. Hire Professional Help

Not everyone is gifted with web design skills, and that is perfectly okay. Unfortunately, customers are far less likely to spend time on websites they find confusing, unattractive, or otherwise uninviting. If your website is lackluster, you can do yourself a huge favor by outsourcing your design work to a professional website builder. When you hire someone else to do the grunt work, you free yourself to take care of the business tasks at which you are especially adept. Ultimately, you will end up with a stronger company and a site that is aesthetically pleasing, SEO optimized, and user-friendly.

3. Focus on Headlines

Some research suggests that while most people will read your headlines, up to 80 percent of them will not continue to read the rest of your ads. Instead of losing all those potential sales, focus on making your headlines so interesting that readers will not be able to resist giving them a click. The best way to create intriguing content depends on the products and services you offer, but it all begins with a standout headline.

4. Build Your Blog

Your company blog is an essential tool for engaging your customer base and improving site traffic, and the more content there is on your blog, the more there is to keep customers interested. If your site traffic is slow, amplifying your blog post schedule can lead to drastic improvements. One site released 150 posts over a 3-month period and saw an 800 percent increase in its inbound marketing-generated leads.

As noteworthy as those numbers are, remember that quality should take precedence over quantity. It is better to invest your time in writing 25 excellent posts than it is to rush through 50 bad ones. You will still have 25 more posts than you had before, and you will not alienate customers with unappealing content.

Keep Customers Coming

Every company website has areas of weakness, and it is important to be aware of how these issues affect your site traffic. Perhaps your existing site is bland, or perhaps you have neglected your blog. Whatever problems you are facing, there is no time like the present to tackle them, develop solutions, improve your website, and strengthen your business.

