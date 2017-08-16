Black Friday 2017 is in 100 Days

Black Friday is already in 100 days. Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, following Thanksgiving Day which is on November 23 this year. As in past years, the whole month of November will bring Black Friday deals. The Thanksgiving week will be the pinnacle of Black Friday. Thursday and Friday bring the mother load of Black Friday deals.

Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target will again be the most important Black Friday stores for consumer electronics deals. Besides the video game consoles, 4K TVs and toys will be at the center of attention on Black Friday 2017. Black Friday OLED TV deals will be especially exciting. LG Electronics is finally getting competition from Sony and Panasonic in the OLED TV segment. This will drive prices down dramatically this Holiday season.

Video game consoles will be the dominant product in Black Friday sales this year. Nintendo is back in full force. The Nintendo Switch will be for the first time available during a Holiday shopping season. The popularity of the new console is incredible. Nintendo launched the Switch on March 3 and sold has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles until June 30.

Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This is interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a "hard to find item" during the Holiday shopping season. The limited supply means that there will not be significant Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. The same is true for Nintendo's SNES Classic Edition console.

The SNES Classic will be even harder to find than a Nintendo Switch console. Pre-orders for the SNES Classic begin late this month. The release will be on September 29. Nintendo said to release more SNES Classic than the company did for the NES Classic last year. To help find products with limited supply, you can use this Black Friday shopping season our new The Tracker app.

In contrast, expect deep discounts on the Xbox One S, Sony PS4, Xbox One X and Sony PS4 Pro during Black Friday. Especially the high-end video game consoles will be the subject of deals as consumers need convincing to dive into the 4K and HDR gaming era. To fully leverage the Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro, a new HDR enabled 4K TV is necessary. Consumers need incentives to jump the gun on this big investment.

Nintendo's new found success is overall raising the video game market. Another sign that video games will be front and center during Black Friday, is GameStop's decision to open again its stores on Thanksgiving Day. The video game retailer kept its stores closed on the Holiday the past two years.

