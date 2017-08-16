 
 

Nintendo Switch Pokkén Tournament DX New Trailer Shows The Power Of Mewtwo

Posted: Aug 16 2017, 3:45am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The Pokemon Company recently released a trailer regarding the fighting game titled Pokken Tournament DX. Fans of the genre will get to view the one and only pokemon Mewtwo. He is back in action and as everyone can see he looks very angry and ready to put up his dukes.

The video clip is very limited in duration yet it has an intensity that borders the state known as mania. The video is actually more in the television ad format. This game is actually a remastered version for Nintendo Wii U.  

Many creatures worth their weight in gold are in this game of games. It is all about fighting and winning. Developed by Bandai Namco, under the able guidance of Katsuhiro Harada, the prototypical version of this game was released in Japanese arcades.

The developer dude became fairly popular after this release. Nintendo seems to have fared well in the remasters on the Switch. This is partially due to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The thing to see is whether Pokken Tournament DX will also see success or not. The release date is September 22nd of this year. Meanwhile, gamers could see Mewtwo in his fiery self in the trailer.

