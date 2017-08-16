Apple OLED TV Spied

Is Apple finally making a Television? Photos of a TV in a testing setup surfaced today on Chinese social media. The four blurry photos show a sleek TV with about a 60-inch panel. The leaker says that this is an Apple OLED TV.

The design is certainly in line with how an Apple-made TV would look like. It features a narrow frame design and a metal shell. At the bottom of the screen, there are apparently two cameras. There is a big Apple logo on the backside, on top of the box shaped area housing the display driving electronics.

The front of the Apple TV is just a black surface. There is no visible bezel.

Apple has been rumored for years to make a television. Apple is adopting OLED technology for the first time in the iPhone this Fall. The OLED TV has been dominated in the past years by LG. This year Sony and others are finally entering the market. It could be the perfect time for Apple to enter the TV market with an OLED TV. Prices of OLED TVs have come down significantly.

The new 2017 LG OLED TV generation starts at under $2,200.

Apple is also reportedly in ties with LG over investments into OLED manufacturing as Apple seeks alternatives to Samsung for OLED display supply. These leaked photos are not a proof that Apple will release an OLED TV anytime soon. It does make sense also in the context of the upcoming Apple HomePod.

TVs are a significant component of the connected home. Apple will want to close that gap in its offering.

Source: Weibo. Via @VenjaGeskin1