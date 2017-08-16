 
 

Sonic Mania Brings Back Classic Sonic The Hedgehog Action

Sonic has been headed towards the Nintendo Switch with a novel adventure in its wake. This Blue Blur along with his pals have gone cherry-picking for the innumerable rings. Also they have exceeded themselves and felt the need for speed.

The new game titled Sonic Mania has brought the countless fans to a two-dimensional world where platforming is the norm. Also the memories of pixels as an art form and classic gameplay taken to the nth degree count in this genre. 

Gamers will get to play the game with Sonic, Tails and Knuckles the Echidna as the main characters. They will also be able to utilize Sonic’s novel drop dash, Tail’s flying patterns and Knuckles’ ability to scale walls.

The ultimate objective is to defeat Dr. Eggman’s robots. Gamers can now enjoy quality content from Classic Sonic with the most awesome 60 FPS gameplay and pixels that defy the laws of physics.

Players can finally tackle novel regions and big bosses who rule their territories with fiat. They get to zip through imaginary areas that can be changed at the drop of a hat.

There are many hidden passages and buried treasures to discover. Sonic Mania definitely puts the class in classic. The Blue Hedgehog seems to have done it once again. 

