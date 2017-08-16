Telltale Needs a Nintendo Compliance Specialist for More Nintendo Switch Games

Telltale Games is fully supporting Nintendo Switch with its cool and exciting games. The developer company recently released its intention to market the game Minecraft: Story Mode on the platform in the next half of this year.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

This will not be the only game that will come to the platform though. Telltale Games is actually seeking a Nintendo Compliance Specialist who will be a master of the art on an in-house basis.

He will work in close coordination with engineers and managers to solve software and hardware glitches that keep sprouting.

Bug disposal will be the key issue and high standards for the games will be at the top of the list. Experience with the Nintendo Wii U and the Nintendo Switch is mandatory.

A few people have objected to this process. That is because Telltale Games has shown its support for the Nintendo Switch for the long haul. Such blind trust may spell trouble.

Telltale Games is really gung ho for the Nintendo Switch. As for the list of games that will make their way from the Telltale platform to Nintendo Switch, they include in their ranks: Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy. A second take of Batman titled The Enemy Within is also coming on Nintendo Switch.