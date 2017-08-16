Sonic Mania Spins to Top of Nintendo Switch Downloads

Sonic Mania has been released on Tuesday for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Sony PS4. The $19.99 retro game brings back Sonic the hedgehog and other familiar characters in HD and 60fps. The game is ranks at #1 on the Nintendo eShop, just hours after its release.

In Sonic Manio, you can play multiple characters that give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army.

Sonic Mania was developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with Sonic Team.

The official Sonic Twitter account points out that Sonic Mania has reached the highest ratings of any Sonic game in the past 15 years. Sonic Mania has 86 on Metascore, based on 44 Critics.

How popular the game is on the Sony and Microsoft platform is not clear yet. Watch the Sonic Mania trailer.