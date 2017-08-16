Nintendo Switch Will Get More EA Games If FIFA 18 Performs Well

EA’s very first Switch game will get its official launch ceremony sometime in September. FIFA 18 will pop up with a bang on September 29th. The initial feedback looks good.

EA’s subsequent bucking up of the Switch could be entirely dependent upon how FIFA 18 fares in the popularity stakes.

The vice president of the company spoke in a recent interview with Edge magazine regarding how they wanted to bolster the platform and help the game-maker firm achieve prosperity in its installed base. He also said that it was all about support, technology and testing.

The vice president of EA mentioned in passing that various other variables also existed in the subtext. If things worked out as per plan, EA would be prodding the Nintendo Switch to excel via a plethora of games.

The vice president spoke of how he wanted to convince everybody that he himself was a big fan of Nintendo. He said that Nintendo was what led him to the position which he occupied in EA today.

He clarified that he would want to take his company to any platform which showed promise for the future. The whole question thus hinged on the prospects of FIFA 18.