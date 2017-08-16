 
 

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster And Shooting Brake Revealed

Posted: Aug 16 2017, 5:10am CDT

 

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Shooting Brake Revealed
  • Aston Martin Celebrates 50 Years with Zagato

Gallery

3 images
It seems that the car company Aston Martin and design house Zagato have joined forces in order to commemorate half a century of excellence.

Aston Martin has declared that it is hooking up with design house Zagato in order to mark the 50th anniversary of its 1961 DB4GT vehicle. This revised car will make its entry on the world stage in conceptual form on May 21st of this year. This will be followed by the first race appearance of this car at the Nurburgring. 

Both firms will send out feelers for any response from the clientele. This will play a crucial role in their plans for the future. If all goes well, new versions of the car could start being churned from the assembly line in the time which is to come.

The CEO of Aston Martin spoke of how now was the right time for a new Aston Martin Zagato. It was in the combination of the design intelligence of both companies that they could defy the odds and design something that fitted the DB4GT Zagato. This car had been marked as the best and most stylish of Aston Martins.

The first project of the company with Zagato produced a car that had only 19 total samples. The Zagato speed demon of a car had several spy photos of it snapped by curious photographers recently. The latest vehicle is termed the Aston Martin Vanquish. It comes with 580 hp and a 5.9 liter V-12 engine.

Touchtronic III transmission also exists in the context of this vehicle. What this means is that it goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds which is not bad at all. The peak speed is 197. 

The main thing about this car is its beautiful and smooth exterior. Style takes precedence over function in its exterior look. The roofless design expresses a raw youthful spirit and also stands for the ultimate value of freedom in the form of this high-end sports car.

The smooth streamlined humps of this car make it a muscle vehicle worth its weight in diamonds and pearls. Two fog lights, novel rockers, fenders, a hood with a slight bump and two air extractors exist in this car as well.

The tail lights appear to have come straight off a set of Star Trek. The marriage of great minds is the only thing which gave rise to such a vehicle of vision and vitality. As for the price, it will be astronomical at $1.3 million per car.

