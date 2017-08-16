 
 

Amazon Tightens Video Game Deals For Prime Members

Posted: Aug 16 2017, 5:19am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Prime members get a 20% discount on video game pre-orders.

Amazon offers 20% off on video games up for pre-order to its Prime members. This deal is in place since a while. Amazon has expanded the 20% discount on new games, even after they have been released in the past. This has now stopped as spotted by @Wario64. Amazon has though never advertised to offer the 20% discount beyond the pre-order period.

Amazon describes the Amazon Prime Savings in video games on this page: "Offer valid on physical release video games during pre-order when shipped and sold by Amazon. Discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Must be Prime at time of shipment. Read our FAQ and our Terms & Conditions for more information. Amazon customers also enjoy Release Day Delivery, and our Pre-order Price Guarantee." This text has not changed.

The 20% discount is a welcomed benefit for gamers. It brings down the price of new games from $59.99 to $47.99, like in the case of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom battle for the Nintendo Switch.

Best Buy offers a popular subscription for video gamers that saves 20% on new games beyond the pre-order time. The Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked subscription is only $30 for a 2-year membership. Gamers that purchase new games regularly can benefit from GCU in a big way. The GCU sign-up is available online at bestbuy.com.

