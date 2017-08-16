Custom Nintendo Switch Come with big Caveat in Japan

The shortage of the Nintendo Switch expresses itself the most in Japan. We have seen reports of thousands lining up at stores that stocked some hundreds of Nintendo Switch consoles. The availability of the Nintendo Switch online is nonexistent in Japan. Nintendo fans in Japan have one nice perk.

They can order the Nintendo Switch and customize the color combinations of the Joy-Cons. The problem with this neat way of ordering a Nintendo Switch, it has not been available since weeks as the Switch is sold out. Nintendo has now announced that the custom Nintendo Switch will be available for purchase starting August 22.

This sounds like good news, but it's not. The orders placed starting next week on the My Nintendo online store will not ship until October 1. Nintendo will only accept a certain number of custom Switch orders per day but will continue taking reservation after Tuesday.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply also in the United States, but it has been easier to find in the past days. The prices that reseller charge on Amazon.com and eBay have come down.

You can find a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on Amazon.com for about $370 with free shipping from resellers with positive ratings.

To find the single $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in stock online, download the free The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch go on sale online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, ToysRUs, and GameStop.

