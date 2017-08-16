Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

GameStop restocked the $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in stores for the first time since launch on Tuesday. People visiting GameStop stores report that stores received between 5 and 10 Nintendo Switch consoles.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

GameStop has offered Nintendo Switch bundles all of August. The retailer released a new set of four Nintendo Switch packages this week that ship by September 1 from its online shop at gamestop.com.

The Nintendo Switch sale at the 4,400 GameStop stores was a move to drive foot traffic into the physical stores. GameStop doesn't have Nintendo Switch inventory sitting in its warehouses; else the online delivery date would not be two weeks out.

As demand for the Nintendo Switch is at a low right now because of the summer, you might still find a $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in stock at your local GameStop store.

GameStop's new Nintendo Switch bundles sold online start at $399.99. The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Minecraft Fan Bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Digital Game), the Minecraft Color Changing Potion Bottle Light - by ThinkGeek, the Minecraft Redstone Torch USB Wall Charger - by ThinkGeek, and the Minecraft Foam Iron Pickaxe.

The $419.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con Zelda Fan Bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Cons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Code), Nintendo Switch Zelda Play and Protect Skins, and Has-Been Heroes (Digital Game).

The $424.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Mario Kart Fan Bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game), Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack, Nintendo Switch Starter Kit - Mario Edition, and Snipperclips (Digital Game).

The $464.99 Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con Multiplayer Bundle includes The Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Splatoon 2, Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Hybrid Cover Case - Only at GameStop, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack.

Find all available Nintendo Switch bundles on gamestop.com. Reseller offers on amazon have come down recently to about $370. The premiums prospectors charged for Nintendo Switch consoles have been well over $100 earlier this year.

If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. The Tracker alerted users to limited Nintendo Switch sales at walmart.com last week.