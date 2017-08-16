 
 

Galaxy Note 8 Leak Highlights Deep Sea Blue Color

Posted: Aug 16 2017

 

Image via Evan Blass
 

New color is dark blue and looks good

Not so long ago when you bought a smartphone you got black, white, or silver colors if you were lucky. Sometimes you only had black to choose from. Today the high-end devices tend to come in multiple colors and a new rendering has turned up from Evan Blass that shows what is claimed to be the Galaxy Note 8 in a Deep Sea Blue color.

Android Headlines points out that the rendering shows the S Pen in the same blue color. Samsung can call the color whatever it wants, but clearly the smartphone is navy blue to my eyes. A look at the front of the device shows the screen bezels are black, that seems to be common no matter the color chosen for the body.

The rendering also highlights again that the Note 8 will have the same basic button layout we see on existing Galaxy S8 devices. That means the power and lock key on the right side with volume and other controls on the left.

The official Note 8 announcement is expected on August 23 at an event in NYC. Rumors tip a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The SoC is expected to be the Snapdragon 835 and the OS is Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Comments

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

