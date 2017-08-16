Lockstate 6i Smartlock Update Renders it Useless

I would imagine that many people buy a smart lock that can be unlocked with a code or remotely so that they and their loved ones will never be locked out of the house again. The problem for owners of the Lockstate 6i smart lock is that a firmware update sent out last week bricked many of the locks.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The firmware update was applied OTA and once applied the manufacturer says that a "small subset" of customers were then unable to communicate with the company servers. To add insult to injury, the fix for the bricked locks was for the owners to send them in and have them fixed reports The Verge.

That means you have to remove the lock from your door. That also means you need to replace that lock with another to fill the holes and keep your home secure and then replace it again when the repaired lock comes back.

This sounds like the perfect opportunity to switch brands for these consumers. This might not be a brand you are familiar with, but it was actually the recommended lock for Airbnb, presumably meaning lots of rental properties have issues.