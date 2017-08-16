SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium Releases in Time for SNES Classic Launch

Publisher Bitmap Books launched a Kickstarter campaign for a SNES book months before Nintendo announced the SNES Classic. The unofficial SNES/Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium book raised over £220,000 back in April, well exceeding the funding goal.

I just spotted the SNES/Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium for pre-order on amazon.com for $22.70 and a release date of September 29. This is the SNES Classic release date. The book's Kickstarter page still states November as a release time frame.

The situation has changed dramatically since the SNES Classic announcement. From a business standpoint, it makes a lot of sense to get a book about the SNES out the same time the SNES Classic hits the shelves.

There is no official update on the release date for the book that we could find. Amazon Japan also lists the book with a September 29 release date. The unofficial SNES/Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium features visual impressions of the most iconic SNES games. Watch the Kickstarter promo video for the book at the end of this report to get a sense for it.

The unofficial SNES/Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium is joining the official SNES Classic book from Prima Games. The SNES Classic companion book titled Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classic book is available for pre-order on amazon.com.

Bitmap Books also published a book for the NES and other classic consoles and computers including the Commodore 64.

On August 1, Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August. To know when more pre-order options open up, we recommend following these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications.

The Nintendo Store in New York confirmed to sell the SNES Classic Edition on September 29, starting at 9 am. Besides the Nintendo Store, it's expected that the Nintendo Switch will be available at Best Buy, Walmart, Target and ToysRUs stores on release day. Amazon is also expected to sell the SNES Classic on release day.

Nintendo announced the $79.99 SNES Classic on June 26. The Super NES Classic Edition will be released on September 29. The SNES Classic Edition is a miniature version of the 90s Super NES console. Nintendo selected 21 games that are pre-installed on the SNES Classic including the never-released Starfox 2.

On paper, the SNES Classic is going to be much easier to purchase than the NES Classic. There is just way more time to find one before the Holidays. Nintendo also promised a much higher number of units. The fact that Nintendo officially announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order means extensive inventory.

The NES Classic pre-order inventory was insufficient and not officially announced. The SNES Classic will be increasingly harder to find closer to the Holidays. Nintendo sold 2.3 million NES Classic consoles worldwide. We estimate based on a leak, that Nintendo is doubling the production of the SNES Classic to 4.6 million to satisfy the global demand for the 16-bit retro console coming in hot from the 90s.

The SNES Classic Edition is one of the hottest products of 2017. To keep up with everything SNES Classic, read the latest SNES Classic news and availability updates.