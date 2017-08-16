 
 

Apple Takes $1 Billion To Compete With Amazon Prime And Netflix In Original Content

Content is king. Apple is reportedly investing big in original content.

Apple has set aside $1 billion for original content for the next 12 months according to sources of the Wall Street Journal. This is about double the budget HBO invests in GOT and other shows annually. The amount could get Apple as many as 10 TV shows, according to the WSJ's sources.

The $1 billion budget will be managed by Hollywood veterans Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, who Apple poached in June from Sony. 

While Apple's rumored original content budget is measuring app to what Amazon spends, it is far less than what Netflix pumps into content productions. Netflix is estimated to spend more $6 billion this year.

More new high-quality original content is great for consumers. It just has to be easy to consume it. The recent announcement of Disney to pull their content away from Netflix and into their streaming service, paints a future of lots of paid subscription channels. Streaming boxes need to evolve to make it easy for consumers to manage payments and access to content.

In related news, photos of an Apple OLED TV surfaced on Chinese social media. An Apple made TV is in the rumor mill for years.  

