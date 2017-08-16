SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown Launched

We are officially in the second half of August. This means the pre-order for the highly anticipated SNES Classic Edition will open up within the next 15 days. The SNES Classic Pre-order countdown will take a daily look at the latest news and updates about the SNES Classic pre-order.

Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August in a Facebook post on August 1. 'Late August' is a vague statement. Most would agree that 'Late August' means a date in the last week of the month.

There is no sense in predictions. The only thing that helps is setting up notifications from services that alert when the pre-order for the SNES Classic begins. We recommend following these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications.

The best practices include the free The Tracker app. The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and others.

So far Target has confirmed to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. Walmart has "accidentally" offered the SNES Classic for pre-order in July. The retailer is expected to offer the Super NES Classic for pre-order again late August. This time for real.

On August 16 there are no new updates for the SNES Classic pre-order. There is a new SNES book that will be released on September 29 called SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium releases. The SNES Classic pre-order countdown will continue tomorrow. It will get more exciting as we get closer to the end of August.

Most consumers are not in the state of mind yet of purchasing a hot holiday gift such as the $79.99 SNES Classic. The competition for the SNES Classic pre-orders will be considerably low. You only have to know about the pre-order in a reasonable time after it begun to score.