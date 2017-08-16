 
 

VR Games Get Fitness Ratings

Posted: Aug 16 2017, 11:18am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

VR Games Get Fitness Ratings
 

Virtual Reality Health Institute to rate VR Games based on workout benefits.

Can virtual reality solve a problem of video games? Video games get condemned because players sit for hours without moving their body. Virtual Reality games can involve the movements of the whole body. The Silicon Valley based Virtual Reality Health Institute is analyzing VR games for their fitness value with a rating system.

The VR Exercise Ratings will rate VR experiences compared to the calorie burn of well-known traditional exercises, from the equivalent of walking to the far more intense effort of running a competitive marathon or racing a bike.

“Many of the games we’ve assessed have turned out to be the equivalent of very vigorous exercise,” says Dr. Marialice Kern, lead VR researcher and the Chair of the Kinesiology department at San Francisco State University. “At the same time, we’ve observed that participants often don’t realize how much effort they’re actually exerting. They’re expending energy with less awareness of the pain of doing it.”

The first VR Games have been rated for their workout potential and listed here. The Thrill of the Fight, a boxing game designed specifically for VR, burns the most calories with over 15 calories per minute.

This story may contain affiliate links.

