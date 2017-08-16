Sonic Mania Facing Issues on Nintendo Switch

Sonic Mania has released. Finally all the Sega fans are rejoicing after the popular game was released after two months of other mega releases.

The majority of games were released or unveiled at the E3 2017. A set of Nintendo Switch games were also announced and released at the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Plus release.

Sonic Mania seems to have waited for all the game release schedules to dry out. The game is definitely getting a lot of attention. The game play seems to be without the gimmicks and faults that were previously found in the game.

The game designers seem to have systematically eliminated the glitches. This is contributing to a smoother gameplay on all major gaming consoles.

Except for one, it seems. The Nintendo Switch console users have already reported issues with the Sonic Mania gameplay on Nintendo Switch. The game is affecting the capture buttons, the control buttons and the power buttons of the consoles.

The screen also hangs during the titles, menu and between gameplay. The users have complained that the button jamming causes them to press it repetitively. Gamers have said that it causes disturbance and impatience among them.

Many players have noted that this might not be the issue with Sonic Mania. The Nintendo Switch console faces similar issues with other games as well.

They said that the console jams even with simpler games. It is yet to be seen where the actual issue lies as both Sonic Mania and Nintendo Switch are yet to comment on this recent development.

Other than the console issues, the gamers are loving the new Sonic Mania. It is a game you want to keep playing until your battery runs put.