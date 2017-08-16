 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock Online At Walmart

Posted: Aug 16 2017, 12:11pm CDT | by , Updated: Aug 16 2017, 12:14pm CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Walmart
Credit: Getty Images
 

Walmart offers the $299 Nintendo Switch consoles online for $299.

Walmart is offering the $299 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con online at walmart.com for $299 each. There is no bundle requirement. The Tracker app just sent out the in stock notifications to its users.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

Walmart has in the past required purchasing the Switch as part of a custom bundle. Only by using the Walmart shopping app that restriction could be circumvented. Today though there is no limitation. You can just purchase the individual Nintendo Switch consoles on walmart.com.

The Nintendo Switch is available on Amazon on a continues basis since the release of the console in March through resellers. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups have come down now quite a bit. Markups have been well above $100 earlier this year. The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con can be found for $370 and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con starts at $380 from legit looking resellers on amazon.com.

To get notified when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online again at amazon.com or other major online retailers, download the online inventory tracking tool The Tracker app. The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". In the app, select Notify Me on the Nintendo Switch console and bundles you want to find.

A must have Nintendo Switch accessory for many Switch owners is a screen protector. The $8.99 amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a popular choice.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. It's the middle of summer right now and demand for video game consoles is at its seasonal low.

Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand, especially in Japan.

The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. Getting a Nintendo Switch sooner than later is advised.

Nintendo is back in the game with an attractive new video game console gamers are passionate about. Sony and Microsoft have to worry again about Nintendo. More Nintendo Switch news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-08-16 12:10:02pm

Offers

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Best Buy Price: $299.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Walmart Price: $529 Availability: is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Amazon Price: $355.79 Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Gamestop Price: n/a Availability: is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con
Store: Target Price: $299.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown Launched

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown Launched

13 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Report for August 16

Nintendo Switch Stock Report for August 16

23 minutes ago

SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium Releases in Time for SNES Classic Launch

SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium Releases in Time for SNES Classic Launch

24 minutes ago

Sonic Mania Facing Issues on Nintendo Switch

Sonic Mania Facing Issues on Nintendo Switch

35 minutes ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown Launched

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown Launched

13 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Report for August 16

Nintendo Switch Stock Report for August 16

23 minutes ago

SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium Releases in Time for SNES Classic Launch

SNES / Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium Releases in Time for SNES Classic Launch

24 minutes ago

Sonic Mania Facing Issues on Nintendo Switch

Sonic Mania Facing Issues on Nintendo Switch

35 minutes ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook