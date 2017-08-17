Xbox One X Pre-order Date and Details Coming August 17

Microsoft's Xbox man Phil Spencer teased the Xbox One X Pre-order details on Twitter. The Xbox One X pre-order information will be revealed today.

In a response to the question "Will you make a big announcement at #gamescom2017 for X1X pre order?" He answered: "We'll share more info on this tomorrow."

The Xbox One X pre-order is not expected to begin on August 17. We expect that the pre-order will begin around the same time as the Microsoft presentation at the Gamescom 2017, taking place next week. Microsoft's Gamescom 2017 event is already scheduled for Sunday, August 20 at 9 pm CEST / 8 pm ET.

So far Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual. GameStop still has a placeholder page up for the Xbox One X.

In a series of tweets, Phil Spencer, the executive vice president of Xbox Business, made clear that the Xbox One X will be in the spotlight at Gamescom 2017. There will be lots of announcements of games supporting the X1X. Spencer stated that the number of games supporting the special capabilities o the Xbox One X exceeded his expectations.

The Gamescom 2017 kicks off on August 22 in Cologne, Germany. Microsoft announced already the full details of the Xbox One X at the E3 2017. Gamescom will be all about the Xbox One X enhanced games.

The new most powerful home video game console is scheduled to be released on November 7. On July 24, Spencer announced that the Xbox One X cleared the FCC. This was officially holding up the pre-order for the Xbox One X. Since then Microsoft has been preparing how the sales rollout of the Xbox One X will begin.

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster.

The hardware components of the Xbox One X are expensive and margins are likely razor thin at the $499.99 retail price Microsoft is charging for the new Xbox. Microsoft will not stock pile a massive amount of the high-end Xbox. There will be very likely a shortage of the Xbox One X at launch. Pre-ordering the Xbox One X will be imperative to be one of the first owners of the Xbox One X.