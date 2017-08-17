 
 

MIT Press Releases Book About Super Nintendo Entertainment System Ahead Of SNES Classic Launch

Posted: Aug 17 2017, 2:21am CDT

 

MIT Press Releases Book about Super Nintendo Entertainment System ahead of SNES Classic Launch
 

Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System will be released on September 8.

MIT Press publishes a new book about the Super NES on September 8 that will be giving retro gaming fans an in-depth look at the impact the SNES had in the 90s.

The book with the excellent title: "Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System" is authored by Dominic Arsenault. He is Associate Professor in the Department of Art History and Film Studies at the Université de Montréal.

From the book's description:

"This is a book about the Super Nintendo Entertainment System that is not celebratory or self-congratulatory. Most other accounts declare the Super NES the undisputed victor of the "16-bit console wars" of 1989--1995. In this book, Dominic Arsenault reminds us that although the SNES was a strong platform filled with high-quality games, it was also the product of a short-sighted corporate vision focused on maintaining Nintendo's market share and business model.

This led the firm to fall from a dominant position during its golden age with the NES to the margins of the industry with the Nintendo 64 and GameCube consoles. Arsenault argues that Nintendo's conservative business strategies and resistance to innovation during the SNES years explain its market defeat by Sony's PlayStation. 

He also describes the cultural changes in video games during the 1990s that slowly eroded the love of game enthusiasts for the SNES as the Nintendo generation matured. Finally, he chronicles the many technological changes that occurred in the SNES's lifetime, including full-motion video, CD-ROM storage, and the shift to 3D graphics. Because of the SNES platform's architecture, Arsenault explains, Nintendo resisted these changes and continued to focus on traditional gameplay genres."

Super Power, Spoony Bards, and Silverware: The Super Nintendo Entertainment System (Platform Studies) is available for pre-order on amazon.com for $24.72 as a hardcover.

The unofficial SNES/Super Famicom: A Visual Compendium is another book that is joining the official SNES Classic book from Prima Games. The SNES Classic companion book titled Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classic book is available for pre-order on amazon.com.

We started the countdown to the SNES Classic Pre-order. On August 1, Nintendo announced that the SNES Classic would be available for pre-order at select retailers late August. To know when more pre-order options open up, we recommend following these best practices for SNES Classic Pre-order notifications.

The best practices include downloading the free The Tracker app. The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, ToysRUs, and GameStop.

The Tracker app helps you find stock of hard to find products in online stores. The most popular products that users are tracking include the Nintendo Switch and SNES Classic.

The SNES Classic Edition is one of the hottest products of 2017. To keep up with everything SNES Classic, read the latest SNES Classic news and availability updates.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-08-17 03:20:10am

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

