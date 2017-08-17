 
 

Crackdown 3 Not Coming This Holiday, Delayed Until Spring 2018

  • Crackdown 3 Delay means Microsoft has Only One Big New Game this Holiday Season
 

There seems to have been a pause in the arrival of Crackdown 3 which means that Microsoft has only one big game left for this season.

The next installment of Crackdown will not come to PC or Xbox until next year. Microsoft has seen a delay occur in the context of this game. The release of the wide world action shooter game is being put off till 2018 to ensure that it will have excellent quality as a single-player and multiplayer platform. 

Microsoft boss  confirmed this news in his tweet .

This is hell for many fans of the game who were looking forward to it with eager anticipation. They had been waiting for a next installment after they had become used to the original version.   

The only problem is that due to this delay, Microsoft will have no new games for the holiday season. It is indeed a sad fact. Crackdown 3 will come out sometime in the Spring season.

A recent tweet by Shannon Loftis and also his interview with Polygon confirmed that Microsoft wanted to have the game ready in a proper manner for the gamers. It was being done so that all that the fans wanted could be provided in the solid compact form of the sequel to the game. 

 

 

Everybody was excited about the game though. Fans were especially absolutely rabid in their level of enthusiasm. It was a tough decision that Microsoft had to take yet it was done keeping all the myriad factors in mind.

Crackdown 3 was supposed to launch on November 7th on Windows and Xbox One and even on the all-new Xbox One X Console. Now that the delay has occurred though there is just a single blockbuster left. On October 3rd, Microsoft is due to launch its game titled Forza Motorsport 7 on PC and Xbox One. 

The rest of the games are small potatoes and of the indie type. These include Cuphead and Super Lucky’s Tale. Other publishers are having a field day though.

Activision has Call of Duty: WWII and Destiny 2.

EA has Madden, FIFA, Need for Speed: Payback and Star Wars: Battlefront II.

Bethesda is coming out with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and The Evil Within 2. Nintendo will have its Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Metroid: Samus Returns, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire Emblem: Warriors and Pokken Tournament DX.

Last but not least, Sony possesses Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Knack 2 and Gran Turismo Sport.

