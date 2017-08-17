 
 

Crackdown 3 Not Launching With Xbox One X

Microsoft delays Crackdown 3 to Spring of 2018.

It was a good idea to release Crackdown 3 on the same day as the Xbox One X. The game is a highly anticipated open world shooter and is a great show case for the 4K prowess of the Xbox One X. Microsoft scrapped the November 7 release date of Crackdown 3. 

Microsoft Studios Publishing general manager, Shannon Loftis, said in a statement to Polygon: "We’re very excited about Crackdown 3, and so are many fans, and so it’s a difficult call to move the release date. However, we want to make sure to deliver the right game, with the right quality, and at the right time. Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game, whether that’s campaign, co-op multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone. Getting the balance right between the three modes is important, and we are going to take the extra development time to ensure that. Gamers can expect Crackdown 3 in Spring of 2018."

Crackdown 3 will miss the crucial holiday season and is not able to help push the Xbox One X at launch. The full line-up of Xbox One X enabled games will be revealed at the Gamescom 2017 next week. Watch the Crackdown 3 E3 2017 trailer starring Terry Crews as Commander Jaxon below.

Microsoft's Phil Spencer teased the pre-order details for the Xbox One X to be released today, August 17. You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to get alerted on your smartphone, the minute the pre-order for the Xbox One X is available online. In the app, click in the app on the "Notify Me button" on the Xbox One X listing, which is available right on the home screen. That's it. The Tracker app is set and forget. This is the fastest way to get notified when the both highly anticipated consoles will be available.

So far AmazonTargetWalmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual. GameStop still has a placeholder page up for the Xbox One X. The new most powerful home video game console is scheduled to be released on November 7. 

The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

