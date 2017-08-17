Microsoft Xbox at gamescom 2017 Event: Schedule, Stream, Xbox One X and More

Microsoft will host a special event at the gamescom 2017 in Cologne, Germany on Sunday, August 20. The gamescom 2017 officially kicks off on August 22.

Microsoft announcement states: "Tune in on Sunday, August 20, at 9:00pm CEST / 12:00pm PDT to a special Xbox @ gamescom live show to get the latest news and announcements on Xbox One X."

The Xbox One X will be the focus of the event. Especially the games that are optimized for the 4K capabilities of the Xbox One X will be the main topic. Microsoft just had the remove a big launch title for the Xbox One X with Crackdown 3. Microsoft's Xbox chief Phil Spencer is still excited about the game line-up for the Xbox One X.

The Microsoft gamescom 2017 event will be streamed live online at xbox.com. Microsoft will release details about the Xbox gamescom 2017 plans today as well as more information about the Xbox One X pre-order. You can download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to get alerted on your smartphone, the minute the pre-order for the Xbox One X is available online.

In the app, click in the app on the "Notify Me button" on the Xbox One X listing, which is available right on the home screen. That's it. The Tracker app is set and forget. This is the fastest way to get notified when the both highly anticipated consoles will be available.

So far Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual. GameStop still has a placeholder page up for the Xbox One X.