Uncharted: The Lost Legacy iMessage Stickers Ready for Download

The next big Sony PS4 game is almost here. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be released on August 22. You can pre-order the game for $31.99 on Amazon.com with Prime. Without Prime, the game is on sale for $39.99 on amazon.com.

Game developer Naughty Dog has released fun Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Stickers for Apple Devices. These Uncharted iMessage stickers will add a little adventure to any conversation with help from Chloe, Nadine, Asav, and a few animal friends. The Uncharted stickers are a free download at the iTunes store.

There is also a new update for Uncharted 4 Multiplayer that adds new Uncharted: The Lost Legacy character skins, an all-new playable character, and a new co-operative challenge mode: Survival Arena. Arriving alongside Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on August 22, the update will introduce new skins for Chloe and Nadine featuring character models and outfits pulled directly from Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. We’ll also be adding Asav, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s antagonist as a playable villain character for Multiplayer and Survival, complete with his own uniquely menacing VO.

The first reviews of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy have been released today on major gaming sites like Kotaku, Polygon, and IGN. The reviews are positive, but reviewers have not been totally blown away. Lost Legacy is a nice addition to the Uncharted franchise.