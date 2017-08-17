 
 

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy IMessage Stickers Ready For Download

Posted: Aug 17 2017, 4:58am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy iMessage Stickers Ready for Download
 

The new Uncharted game will be released on August 22.

The next big Sony PS4 game is almost here. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be released on August 22. You can pre-order the game for $31.99 on Amazon.com with Prime. Without Prime, the game is on sale for $39.99 on amazon.com

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

Game developer Naughty Dog has released fun Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Stickers for Apple Devices. These Uncharted iMessage stickers will add a little adventure to any conversation with help from Chloe, Nadine, Asav, and a few animal friends. The Uncharted stickers are a free download at the iTunes store.

There is also a new update for Uncharted 4 Multiplayer that adds new Uncharted: The Lost Legacy character skins, an all-new playable character, and a new co-operative challenge mode: Survival Arena. Arriving alongside Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on August 22, the update will introduce new skins for Chloe and Nadine featuring character models and outfits pulled directly from Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. We’ll also be adding Asav, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s antagonist as a playable villain character for Multiplayer and Survival, complete with his own uniquely menacing VO.

The first reviews of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy have been released today on major gaming sites like Kotaku, Polygon, and IGN. The reviews are positive, but reviewers have not been totally blown away. Lost Legacy is a nice addition to the Uncharted franchise.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch

8 minutes ago

Xbox gamescom 2017 Conference Details Revealed

Xbox gamescom 2017 Details

16 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

29 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

44 minutes ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch

8 minutes ago

Xbox gamescom 2017 Conference Details Revealed

Xbox gamescom 2017 Details

16 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

29 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

44 minutes ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook