Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

Posted: Aug 17 2017, 5:14am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Engineer Julio Vasquez has developed a 3D printed Nintendo Switch Joy Con for one handed player so everyone can enjoy gaming

There are some things we want to do for our friend. Mechatronics engineer Julio Vasquez wanted his friend Rami Wehbe to enjoy playing his favorite game, Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Rami had a problem thought. He could only play with his left hand. He had lost the use of his right hand because of a cerebrovascular accident. 

Julio was determined to have his friend enjoy his favorite game and he got working. A design that for the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con that had a peripheral design.

With two Joy-Cons attached in a 3D printable design where all the controls will be easily approachable with one hand. Julio worked hard on the design and it was not easy.

He has admitted in his personal post that it took a lot of testing and a lot of failed attempts to finally come to a final design. He printed that design with a 3D printer which functions properly in one hand.

Julio says that his goal for the design was that it was easily printable, lightweight and practical. Julio revised the design once to fit into Rami’s hand easily. 

Julio has two blueprints which he has made available for printing. It is available on the Thingverse page. The printout blueprints include, a shell that holds the two Joy-Con together, side by side, and its design is based on Breath of the Wild's Sheikah Slate.

Along with that is an unusual looking, slotting the Joy-Con together at a right angle. The printed version has been on display at the AbleGamers Charity Twitter already. It is an innovative step for disabled gamers who will be able to enjoy more complex games. 

