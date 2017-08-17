 
 

Xbox Gamescom 2017 Details

Posted: Aug 17 2017, 5:42am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Xbox gamescom 2017 Conference Details Revealed
 

Major Nelson shared the plans of the Microsoft event at gamescom 2017.

The Xbox at gamescom 2017 event takes place on Sunday at 9am CET and will be streamed live online. Microsoft's Major Nelson has released the details about the Microsoft presentation on Sunday and other events at the large video game show in Germany a while ago.

Don't Miss: The Tracker App Finds You a Nintendo Switch

The Xbox at gamescom 2017 event will be hosted by Graeme Boyd and Xbox Germany’s Maxi Graeff. They’ll have news to share, games to show off, will sit down to talk with developers from fan favorite studios and play some of the year’s hottest games yet to be released. There will even be a few surprises and giveaways along the way, so be sure to tune in on mixer.com or watch via the mixer app.

On Monday, August 21, starting at 9:00pm CEST, 12:00pm PDT, Microsoft will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Age of Empires franchise with a special livestream event in Cologne, alongside some of our biggest fans. The livestream will celebrate the rich history of the beloved PC game series, as well as give fans a first-look at Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, the beautifully remastered edition of this bona fide classic we announced at E3 last month.

There will be an Xbox FanFest that takes place on Tuesday, August 22nd. Details are still forthcoming.

Attendees of Gamescom will be able to get hands on Xbox One X for the first time at the Xbox booth. Microsoft is in Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse, North entrance.

Microsoft has not yet announced the Xbox One X pre-order details, that Phil Spencer has hinted on yesterday in a Tweet.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

13 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

27 minutes ago

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy iMessage Stickers Ready for Download

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy iMessage Stickers Ready for Download

44 minutes ago

Microsoft Xbox at gamescom 2017 Event: Schedule, Stream, Xbox One X and More

Microsoft Xbox at gamescom 2017 Event: Schedule, Stream, Xbox One X and More

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

13 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

27 minutes ago

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy iMessage Stickers Ready for Download

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy iMessage Stickers Ready for Download

44 minutes ago

Microsoft Xbox at gamescom 2017 Event: Schedule, Stream, Xbox One X and More

Microsoft Xbox at gamescom 2017 Event: Schedule, Stream, Xbox One X and More

1 hour ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook