Xbox Gamescom 2017 Details

The Xbox at gamescom 2017 event takes place on Sunday at 9am CET and will be streamed live online. Microsoft's Major Nelson has released the details about the Microsoft presentation on Sunday and other events at the large video game show in Germany a while ago.

The Xbox at gamescom 2017 event will be hosted by Graeme Boyd and Xbox Germany’s Maxi Graeff. They’ll have news to share, games to show off, will sit down to talk with developers from fan favorite studios and play some of the year’s hottest games yet to be released. There will even be a few surprises and giveaways along the way, so be sure to tune in on mixer.com or watch via the mixer app.

On Monday, August 21, starting at 9:00pm CEST, 12:00pm PDT, Microsoft will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Age of Empires franchise with a special livestream event in Cologne, alongside some of our biggest fans. The livestream will celebrate the rich history of the beloved PC game series, as well as give fans a first-look at Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, the beautifully remastered edition of this bona fide classic we announced at E3 last month.

There will be an Xbox FanFest that takes place on Tuesday, August 22nd. Details are still forthcoming.

Attendees of Gamescom will be able to get hands on Xbox One X for the first time at the Xbox booth. Microsoft is in Hall 8 of the Koelnmesse, North entrance.

Microsoft has not yet announced the Xbox One X pre-order details, that Phil Spencer has hinted on yesterday in a Tweet.