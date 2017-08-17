Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch

A trailer along with novel screenshots of Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom arrived on the Nintendo Switch. The game’s beach region alongside the variegated players were shown in these sample visual effects.

This game will be up for display at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany within a time span of seven days. The game will be available in the Nintendo booth and show the complete range of reworked graphic details.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom were slated to come to the Nintendo Switch sometime in the middle of January.

A physical version was to arrive in March. Such has not occurred and all mention of it has gone the way of silence. Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is loads of fun to play. It can be played for 10 hours straight.

It will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch later on in 2017. Alex and Joannis will showcase the game at the Nintendo booth in Cologne, Germany.

A half hour long session with the game will take place for every player at the booth. It’s been 23 years since the legend known as Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom was released.

Monster Boy game is known to be the best thanks to its simplicity which contains more complexity than complexity itself. The excitement of playing Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom along with the funky tunes and colorful, shapely graphics ensure that everything will go like a breeze.