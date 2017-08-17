 
 

Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom Playable On Nintendo Switch

Posted: Aug 17 2017, 5:50am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch
  • First Nintendo Switch Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Gameplay Footage Released

Gallery

9 images
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch
 

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom gets Footage and Screenshots on the Switch Platform

 A trailer along with novel screenshots of Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom arrived on the Nintendo Switch. The game’s beach region alongside the variegated players were shown in these sample visual effects.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

This game will be up for display at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany within a time span of seven days. The game will be available in the Nintendo booth and show the complete range of reworked graphic details.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom were slated to come to the Nintendo Switch sometime in the middle of January.   

A physical version was to arrive in March. Such has not occurred and all mention of it has gone the way of silence. Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is loads of fun to play. It can be played for 10 hours straight.

It will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch later on in 2017. Alex and Joannis will showcase the game at the Nintendo booth in Cologne, Germany.

A half hour long session with the game will take place for every player at the booth. It’s been 23 years since the legend known as Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom was released. 

Monster Boy game is known to be the best thanks to its simplicity which contains more complexity than complexity itself. The excitement of playing Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom along with the funky tunes and colorful, shapely graphics ensure that everything will go like a breeze. 

Gallery

9 images
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom Playable on Nintendo Switch

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Xbox gamescom 2017 Conference Details Revealed

Xbox gamescom 2017 Details

7 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

21 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

35 minutes ago

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy iMessage Stickers Ready for Download

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy iMessage Stickers Ready for Download

51 minutes ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Xbox gamescom 2017 Conference Details Revealed

Xbox gamescom 2017 Details

7 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

21 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

Nintendo Switch Gets Single Hand Joy-Con Controller

35 minutes ago

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy iMessage Stickers Ready for Download

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy iMessage Stickers Ready for Download

51 minutes ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook