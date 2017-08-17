AT&T Brings Back Free Apple TV Offer For New DirecTV Now Users

It was a limited time offer which was given to the consumer base when DirecTV Now launched way back in 2016. Yet now Apple TV has started its offer once again.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

AT&T showed off its promotional relay race recently in the form of a forum post. AT&T does have a caveat though. Instead of the original state of affairs, what we have now is an offer that is not available online.

Neither is it obtainable through the DirecTV Now application. Consumers will have to refer to an AT&T store or retailer or even make that call to AT&T on a one-on-one basis.

For wireless subscribers on unlimited plus or choice plans, the Apple TV offer can be included within the $25 video loyalty credit. The requisite open subscription price is $105 for the smallest package.

After what was a rough launch, DirecTV gathered 200,000 subscribers towards its services. This was during the first 30 days of its activity. The streaming service lends its viewers access to highly popular cable channels.

According to AppleInsider, these include within their ranks: AMC, Discovery, Disney, NBCUniversal and Viacom not to mention many other platforms.

The most recent deal was made with CBS. DirecTV Now along with Apple TV provides Internet-linked gadgets which include in their ranks: Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android Hardware, Chromecast and other important stuff.

Subscribers can gain access via Safari, Chrome and Internet Explorer as well. The offer is extant while stocks last.