 
 

2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Design Revealed Before August 23 Debut

2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Design Revealed Before August 23 Debut
  • Volkswagen T-Roc is Not Coming to the U.S.
 

Teaser Trailer of VW T-Roc Compact Crossover shows a Whole Lot of its Features ahead of August 23 Debut

Volkswagen has released a teaser trailer of its T-Roc Compact Crossover and it shows a great deal of the colorful interior stuff of the vehicle not to mention lots of other interesting features.

Up, front and personal pictures of the internal and external specifications of the car in the best lighting could be seen clearly in the teaser trailer. While the externalities are a bit fuzzy in the video clip, the angular and geometric look so revered by Volkswagen can be seen in the context of the T-Roc.

It has all in all a rough and tough but compact image which it presents to the world at large. The contrast hues of the roof and broad chrome bar that differentiates it from the rest of the chassis can also be seen in this model. The roof will be available in different colors in the Mini Cooper and Ford Flex.

Within the car, its angles and squared motif remain extant. The interior also has constrasting hues with panels that are matched with the exterior.

In the case of the T-Roc, they are fluorescent yellow in color. Lighting strips remain in place in the door sockets. Volkswagen may offer these in a range of hues as well.

The vehicle will make its debut on August 23rd. It will be available in Europe before (hopefully) coming to the USA. While Volkswagen hasn’t made this clear just yet, it is what lies in the plans when you see it from a common sense point of view.

Yet a recent report from the company shows that the car will probably not come to the US. The 37 second long video clip of the T-Roc shows that the SUV has four doors and a tensile roof. It is unfortunate that it won’t be arriving in the US of A since the Yankees are particularly fond of SUVs of this sort.

