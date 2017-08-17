McLaren is Developing a Pure-Electric Car as Fast as the 675LT

McLaren is hoping to take a great leap in electric cars technology. The McLaren Applied Technologies is developing a new battery for its Formula E cars which will enable the cars to race through the tracks in one go.

McLaren announced that they will be developing a new P15 car that will be faster and better than the previous cars in the Ultimate Car Series. The new battery will escalate the car’s progress into electrical technology.

The plans for new cars are still not revealed. Some details that have been made known include that the new P15 will be basic, light and fast.

The new battery power is also claimed to make the driving experience smoother. The battery performance will effectively double the driving range and eliminate the need for drivers to switch cars mid-race.

McLaren is not taking a shot in the dark. They have claimed that they will turn their cars to electric systems by 2020. They have announced that they will turn all their cars into hybrids in its Sports Series and Super Series.

McLaren has already issued statements for the new P15. They are developing the new car to be showcased in 2018 hopefully. Confirmation is yet to be made but the company is testing the car every step of the way.

They are relying on their loyal drivers to drive the new model. The regular reports and feedback is being considered while developing the car. McLaren is hoping to make their cars better and faster the first time around.

McLaren is hybridizing and electrifying the cars by 2021 which will replace their current existing cars in the market.