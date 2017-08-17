T-Mobile's First 600 MHz LTE Network Is Live

T-Mobile has announced that only a few months after winning the spectrum in the FCC auction and two months after the licenses were granted, it has turned on the first 600 MHz LTE network in the world. This first network is in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is using Nokia hardware. The more rural location was chosen because there is no broadcast interference with TV networks in this area.

Don't Miss: New SNES Classic Book with Case on Sale for $26.99

In some larger areas, TV broadcasts from networks like PBS are still using this spectrum. T-Mobile says it is working with the FCC and PBS to clear its shiny new spectrum for use everywhere. By the end of 2017, T-Mobile plans to rollout 600 MHz networks to other rural areas around the US. That will include networks in Wyoming, Northwest Oregon, West Texas, Southwest Kansas, the Oklahoma panhandle, Western North Dakota, Maine, Coastal North Carolina, Central Pennsylvania, Central Virginia and Eastern Washington.

T-Mobile says it covers 315 million American right now and will cover 321 million by the end of the year. One catch right now is that no smartphones can use the 600 MHz spectrum. T-Mobile worked with device makers Samsung and LG, devices will land in Q4 2017 supporting 600 MHz networks.

"Earlier this month, wireless customers coast to coast proved T-Mobile already delivers America’s best unlimited network. We swept the competition in OpenSignal’s report on all counts—a global industry first. And that was before we started lighting up the world’s first 600 MHz LTE network," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "Buckle up, carriers. Because the Un-carrier’s 600 MHz network just got real."