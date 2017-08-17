Google is Testing New Data-Friendly Search Lite App for Slow Networks

Google may soon release a data-friendly version of its search app for smartphones. This is due to the fact that the giant firm is at present dealing with such an app in Indonesia.

A label that has been applied to the app is Search Lite. This is not its real name but just a moniker that has been applied on an ad hoc basis. It describes the functional capacity of the application very well.

Search Lite is a rearranged version of the Google search app that is meant for those who are facing issues of poor connectivity with curtailed mobile data allocations.

This app is like the YouTube Lite app that Google launched in India in 2016. Also other lite apps from Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and other sources bear an uncanny likeness to this app.

India has been a major lucrative market for these goods and it seems that the app will be coming to India once again. How soon this occurs remains to be seen though.

Searching the web will be a cinch thanks to this app. Among the various content that this app makes access to possible may be included: news stories, weather reports and the Google Translate service.

The user may navigate here and there. This would save valuable time regarding data gathering as well. The representatives of Google were contacted but they declined from making any further comments about this app.

The giant tech firm is tinkering with its products with the main objective being the provision of the most utilitarian and smoothly flowing system that is possible with modern technology. The users must be completely satisfied with it too.

The novel experimental app will come in handy in Indonesia. It is a giant market we are talking about here. Emerging markets figure in the mix as well. There is a vast potential for trade and commerce just waiting to be filled here.

The next billion Internet users will be the ones that Google will be focusing on from now onwards. The lighter version of Android is termed Android Go and it will fuel smartphones.

For the sake of this goal, Google has made many mergers in Southeast Asia not to mention in India. India has been a region that has recently become the main source of interest for Google.