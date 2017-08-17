 
 

LG V30 Renderings Leak

Image via Evan Blass

LG V30 looks pretty good in these leaked renderings

The latest detail to surface about the LG V30 smartphone is in the form of some leaked renderings via Evan Blass via CNET. The renderings show a device that does not offer the sexy style and looks of the Galaxy Note 8 or iPhone 8 leaks we have seen. The V30 does have thinner bezels than the Pixel 2 appears to have in its leaks.

The thinner bezels are good news. We can also see that the V30 renderings show dual real cameras and a fingerprint scanner in the center of the device, below the camera lenses. If you have to put a fingerprint scanner on the back of a smartphone, moving it away from the camera is a good thing.

Previous leaks show that camera will have a f/1.6 aperture, the best seen on a smartphone yet. The screen is expected to be a big FullVision OLED measuring 6-inches. We are expecting everyone to try and push the price of their high-end smartphones into the $1,000 range since Apple and Samsung are doing that. The catch is that not all of these devices have the style and feature set to warrant that price and I'm not sure manufacturers understand that. There is no word on pricing for the LG V30, but don't expect a bargain.

