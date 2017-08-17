Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Amazon

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch in stock now online at amazon.com. The $299.99 Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is available right now for Prime members. As before, Amazon is limiting the Nintendo Switch sale to Amazon Prime members.

The Nintendo Switch is available on Amazon on a continues basis since the release of the console in March through resellers. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups have come down now quite a bit. Markups have been well above $100 earlier this year. The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con can be found for $370 and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con starts at $380 from legit looking resellers on amazon.com.

To get notified when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online again at amazon.com or other major online retailers, download the online inventory tracking tool The Tracker app. The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". In the app select Notify Me on the Nintendo Switch console and bundles you want to find.

Amazon also offers discounts on Nintendo Switch games to Prime members. See all Nintendo Switch game deals on amazon.com.

A must have Nintendo Switch accessory for many Switch owners is a screen protector. The $8.99 amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a popular choice.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three month, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. It's middle of summer right now and demand for video game consoles is at its seasonal low.

Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand especially in Japan.

The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. Getting a Nintendo Switch sooner than later is advised.

Nintendo is back in the game with an attractive new video game console gamers are passionate about. Sony and Microsoft have to worry again about Nintendo. More Nintendo Switch news.