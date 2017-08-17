 
 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition Bundle Is Exclusive To Walmart Stores

Posted: Aug 17 2017, 9:37am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition Bundle Is Exclusive to Walmart Stores
 

Walmart will sell the Splatoon 2 Switch.

Walmart will be the exclusive retail partner for a new Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a download code for the Splatoon 2 game, a fresh carrying case and colorful new Joy-Con controllers in Neon Pink and Neon Green. The bundle will be available starting Sept. 8 at a suggested retail price of $379.99 and offers fans in North America their first chance to get their hands on that Joy-Con color combination.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

“Consumers in Japan and Europe have already had a strong response to Splatoon 2 bundles in their territories,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This exclusive Walmart bundle gives people who have been waiting to buy a Nintendo Switch a great value and incentive to get splatting.”

Nintendo also announced the topic of its next Splatfest competition, which will run Sept. 1-2. Participants will pick a side to fight alongside in online Turf War battles by choosing which superpower they would prefer: flight or invisibility. Additional details about the Splatfest will be announced in the future.

The Splatfest is just one of many new elements in the slate of ongoing content updates and in-game events keeping Splatoon 2 fans engaged, with more and more players jumping into battle every day. There have already been more than 400 million online battles fought across the global player base, and after less than a month on store shelves, Splatoon 2 joins other global million-selling Nintendo Switch hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 1-2-Switch and ARMS.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Amazon

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Amazon

39 minutes ago

LG V30 Renderings Leak

LG V30 Renderings Leak

3 hours ago

Google is Testing New Data-Friendly Search Lite App for Slow Networks

Google is Testing New Data-Friendly Search Lite App for Slow Networks

3 hours ago

T-Mobile&#039;s First 600 MHz LTE Network is Live

T-Mobile's First 600 MHz LTE Network is Live

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Amazon

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Amazon

39 minutes ago

How To Have An All-American Back-to-School

How To Have An All-American Back-to-School

40 minutes ago

LG V30 Renderings Leak

LG V30 Renderings Leak

3 hours ago

Google is Testing New Data-Friendly Search Lite App for Slow Networks

Google is Testing New Data-Friendly Search Lite App for Slow Networks

3 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook