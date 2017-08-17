How To Have An All-American Back-to-School

One of the most exciting parts about going back to school can be getting all the supplies you’ll need to get through the year. Checking out with personalized notebooks and binders can make you feel prepared to tackle any assignment and get straight A’s, but have you ever thought about where your money is going?

Just as you should support local teachers for giving their all to educate your community during the school year, you should support the American economy that makes the products we all need. By buying things that are made in America, you give back to the country that helped make you who you are and provide economic growth so others can do the same.

It can be difficult to figure out how to buy American-made products at a time where you just want to grab school supplies that’ll do the job and get home. But this year, look around ahead of time to see what American-made products you can buy to give back to your country.

Basic Supplies

When you think school supplies, you probably think of pencils and paper and notebooks. These are important for any class — and they all go on sale around the time that school starts. But where are they made? And how can you tell if you’re buying something that’s made in America?

Whatever you throw in your cart should be labeled with where it’s made. If you take a look around your local office supply store and find that most of the products are from overseas, look for some great places to get American-made school supplies online. Chances are good that if you buy online, you’ll have more to choose from and some promo codes to apply to get discounts.

Backpacks

Backpacks can be tough to buy because they’re purchased based on what’s popular at your particular school or college. They also have to meet your specific needs, like having a pouch for your laptop if you bring that to class, or water bottle holders on the sides if you need them.

To get a better idea of where you should shop, compare the best American backpacks and look at their selections.

Clothes

Clothes are an undeniably important part of the back-to-school experience. Even if you’re not going through a growth spurt anymore, the start of school is a chance to refresh your wardrobe and slide into a new sense of style. Finding durable, high-quality American clothes won’t be too much of a challenge, since most American-made clothing brands are happy to let you know where their products are made. Just make sure you know your correct measurements!

This year, as school starts and you look around for supplies that are made in America and exemplify the best of what America has to offer, don’t be discouraged if the big-name chain stores around you only stock what’s made overseas. Just do some research online and use the internet to find the American products that’ll make your school year the most successful one you’ve had yet.