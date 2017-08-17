 
 

How To Have An All-American Back-to-School

Posted: Aug 17 2017, 9:57am CDT | by , in News | Back to School

 

How To Have An All-American Back-to-School
Image: MadeInAmerica
 

It can be difficult to figure out how to buy American-made products at a time where you just want to grab school supplies that’ll do the job and get home. But this year, look around ahead of time to see what American-made products you can buy to give back to your country.

One of the most exciting parts about going back to school can be getting all the supplies you’ll need to get through the year. Checking out with personalized notebooks and binders can make you feel prepared to tackle any assignment and get straight A’s, but have you ever thought about where your money is going?

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

Just as you should support local teachers for giving their all to educate your community during the school year, you should support the American economy that makes the products we all need. By buying things that are made in America, you give back to the country that helped make you who you are and provide economic growth so others can do the same.

It can be difficult to figure out how to buy American-made products at a time where you just want to grab school supplies that’ll do the job and get home. But this year, look around ahead of time to see what American-made products you can buy to give back to your country.

Basic Supplies

When you think school supplies, you probably think of pencils and paper and notebooks. These are important for any class — and they all go on sale around the time that school starts. But where are they made? And how can you tell if you’re buying something that’s made in America?

Whatever you throw in your cart should be labeled with where it’s made. If you take a look around your local office supply store and find that most of the products are from overseas, look for some great places to get American-made school supplies online. Chances are good that if you buy online, you’ll have more to choose from and some promo codes to apply to get discounts.

Backpacks

Backpacks can be tough to buy because they’re purchased based on what’s popular at your particular school or college. They also have to meet your specific needs, like having a pouch for your laptop if you bring that to class, or water bottle holders on the sides if you need them.

To get a better idea of where you should shop, compare the best American backpacks and look at their selections.

Clothes

Clothes are an undeniably important part of the back-to-school experience. Even if you’re not going through a growth spurt anymore, the start of school is a chance to refresh your wardrobe and slide into a new sense of style. Finding durable, high-quality American clothes won’t be too much of a challenge, since most American-made clothing brands are happy to let you know where their products are made. Just make sure you know your correct measurements!

This year, as school starts and you look around for supplies that are made in America and exemplify the best of what America has to offer, don’t be discouraged if the big-name chain stores around you only stock what’s made overseas. Just do some research online and use the internet to find the American products that’ll make your school year the most successful one you’ve had yet.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/56" rel="author">Scott Huntington</a>
Scott Huntington is a writer and journalist from Harrisburg PA who covered movies, tech, cars, and more. Check out his blog Off The Throttle or follow him on Twitter @SMHuntington.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Back to School

Back to College Products Improving Campus Life

Back to College Products Improving Campus Life

Aug 4 2016, 2:24am CDT

Adam Devine&#039;s Best Buy Back To School Ads are Refreshing

Adam Devine's Best Buy Back To School Ads are Refreshing

Jul 29 2016, 7:52am CDT

9 Freshman Shopping Tips to Cut College Costs

9 Freshman Shopping Tips to Cut College Costs

Jul 21 2016, 8:50am CDT

Walmart Cyber Monday 2014 Sale is Today

Walmart Cyber Monday 2014 Sale is Today

Aug 4 2014, 3:34am CDT

More Back to School Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Amazon

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Amazon

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition Bundle Is Exclusive to Walmart Stores

1 hour ago

LG V30 Renderings Leak

LG V30 Renderings Leak

3 hours ago

Google is Testing New Data-Friendly Search Lite App for Slow Networks

Google is Testing New Data-Friendly Search Lite App for Slow Networks

3 hours ago

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook