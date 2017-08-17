 
 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is On Sale At Walmart Online

Posted: Aug 17 2017, 6:55pm CDT | by , Updated: Aug 17 2017, 6:57pm CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is on Sale at Walmart Online
 

The Walmart exclusive Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch console is on sale now.

Walmart announced earlier today to bring the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle to the US. You can buy this Nintendo Switch bundle now online at walmart.com.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

Walmart is the exclusive retail partner for the Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a download code for the Splatoon 2 game, a fresh carrying case and colorful new Joy-Con controllers in Neon Pink and Neon Green. The bundle sells for $379.99 and offers fans in North America their first chance to get their hands on that Joy-Con color combination.

In the announcement, Walmart said that the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle would be available on Sept. 8, but the on walmart.com, the shipping time frame is only 3 to 5 days.

Splatoon 2 is the current top-selling game on the Nintendo Switch and the most talked about. Walmart has beaten Amazon and other retailers to offer the Splatoon 2 Switch bundle as an exclusive. This Nintendo Switch console with Pink and Green Joy-Con will for sure sell out soon. Get it now at walmart.com before it is gone.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply also in the United States, but it has been easier to find in the past days.  The prices that reseller charge on Amazon.com and eBay have come down. 

You can find a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on Amazon.com for about $370 with free shipping from resellers with positive ratings. 

To find the single $299.99 Nintendo Switch console in stock online, download the free The Tracker app to receive notifications in case more Nintendo Switch go on sale online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers.

The online inventory tracking app sends a notification to your smartphone when the Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, ToysRUs, and GameStop.

More Nintendo Switch news. Read also the latest about the availability of the SNES Classic, Nintendo's other hit console.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 2

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 2

57 minutes ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Date and Details Coming August 17

Xbox One X Pre-order Date and Details Come Sunday

7 hours ago, 12:01pm CDT

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Amazon

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Amazon

10 hours ago, 9:58am CDT

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition Bundle Is Exclusive to Walmart Stores

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition Bundle Is Exclusive to Walmart Stores

10 hours ago, 9:37am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 2

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 2

57 minutes ago

Xbox One X Pre-order Date and Details Coming August 17

Xbox One X Pre-order Date and Details Come Sunday

7 hours ago, 12:01pm CDT

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Amazon

Nintendo Switch in Stock Online at Amazon

10 hours ago, 9:58am CDT

How To Have An All-American Back-to-School

How To Have An All-American Back-to-School

10 hours ago, 9:57am CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook