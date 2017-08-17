Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is on Sale at Walmart Online

Walmart announced earlier today to bring the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle to the US. You can buy this Nintendo Switch bundle now online at walmart.com.

Walmart is the exclusive retail partner for the Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a download code for the Splatoon 2 game, a fresh carrying case and colorful new Joy-Con controllers in Neon Pink and Neon Green. The bundle sells for $379.99 and offers fans in North America their first chance to get their hands on that Joy-Con color combination.

In the announcement, Walmart said that the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle would be available on Sept. 8, but the on walmart.com, the shipping time frame is only 3 to 5 days.

Splatoon 2 is the current top-selling game on the Nintendo Switch and the most talked about. Walmart has beaten Amazon and other retailers to offer the Splatoon 2 Switch bundle as an exclusive. This Nintendo Switch console with Pink and Green Joy-Con will for sure sell out soon. Get it now at walmart.com before it is gone.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be in limited supply also in the United States, but it has been easier to find in the past days. The prices that reseller charge on Amazon.com and eBay have come down.

You can find a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on Amazon.com for about $370 with free shipping from resellers with positive ratings.

