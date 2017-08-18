 
 

Xbox One X Pre-Order: How To Be First In Line

Posted: Aug 18 2017, 3:28am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Xbox One X Pre-Order: How to be First in Line
 

The XBox One X Pre-order begins this Sunday.

Xbox One X Preorders will be announced during Microsoft Gamescom broadcast on Sunday. Microsoft's gamescom 2017 event is scheduled for Sunday, August 20 at 9 pm CEST / 12:00 pm PDT. It's expected that the pre-order for the $499.99 Xbox One X will open right after the event.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

Microsoft and its retail partners have sent out emails to customers registered for Xbox One X updates pointing out that the Xbox at gamescom event has "exciting Xbox One X pre-order details." These emails basically confirm that the pre-order for the Xbox One X begins on Sunday at around 1 pm PDT.

To be first in line for the pre-order, download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS to get alerted on your smartphone, the minute the pre-order for the Xbox One X begins online. In the app, click on the "Notify Me button" on the Xbox One X listing, which is available right on the home screen. That's it. The Tracker app is set and forget. This is the fastest way to get notified when the both highly anticipated consoles will be available.

So far AmazonTargetWalmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual. GameStop still has a placeholder page up for the Xbox One X.

Besides the pre-order, Microsoft also teases a few surprises and giveaways. The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster. 

The hardware components of the Xbox One X are expensive and margins are likely razor thin at the $499.99 retail price Microsoft is charging for the new Xbox. Microsoft will not stock pile a massive amount of the high-end Xbox. There will be very likely a shortage of the Xbox One X at launch. Pre-ordering the Xbox One X will be imperative to be one of the first owners of the Xbox One X.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-08-18 03:25:08am

Offers

Xbox One X
Store: Best Buy Price: $499.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Xbox One X
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Xbox One X
Store: Walmart Price: $499 Availability: is out of Stock

Xbox One X
Store: Target Price: $499.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Get SNES Classic Stock Alerts on Your Smartphone

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch Availability at GameStop Stores and Online Dramatically Differs

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Target Stores According to New Weekly Ad

 
SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Book Has Now Extreme Low Price on Amazon

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare

SNES Classic Pre-order in Late August: This is How to Prepare




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

41 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 2

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 2

8 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is on Sale at Walmart Online

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is on Sale at Walmart Online

8 hours ago, 6:55pm CDT

Xbox One X Pre-order Date and Details Coming August 17

Xbox One X Pre-order Date and Details Come Sunday

15 hours ago, 12:01pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

Nintendo Switch Stock Update for August 17

41 minutes ago

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 2

SNES Classic Pre-order Countdown: Day 2

8 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is on Sale at Walmart Online

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is on Sale at Walmart Online

8 hours ago, 6:55pm CDT

Xbox One X Pre-order Date and Details Coming August 17

Xbox One X Pre-order Date and Details Come Sunday

15 hours ago, 12:01pm CDT

More Latest News



The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors and best deals. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook