Xbox One X Pre-Order: How to be First in Line

Xbox One X Preorders will be announced during Microsoft Gamescom broadcast on Sunday. Microsoft's gamescom 2017 event is scheduled for Sunday, August 20 at 9 pm CEST / 12:00 pm PDT. It's expected that the pre-order for the $499.99 Xbox One X will open right after the event.

Microsoft and its retail partners have sent out emails to customers registered for Xbox One X updates pointing out that the Xbox at gamescom event has "exciting Xbox One X pre-order details." These emails basically confirm that the pre-order for the Xbox One X begins on Sunday at around 1 pm PDT.

So far Amazon, Target, Walmart and Best Buy have published Xbox One X product pages. Walmart will sell the Xbox One X for $499, shaving off the 99 cents from the MSRP as usual. GameStop still has a placeholder page up for the Xbox One X.

Besides the pre-order, Microsoft also teases a few surprises and giveaways. The Xbox One X is going to be the most powerful console on the market this fall. Microsoft claims that the Xbox One X has 40% more power than any other console.

The 8-core custom AMD CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz to bring enhanced AI, real world detail, and smoother interactions in 4K to games that support the Xbox One X. So far the announced Xbox One X enhanced game line-up includes Forza Motorsport 7, Super Lucky's Tale, Sea of Thieves Technical Alpha, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Key specifications of the Xbox One X include 8GB flash memory, 12GB GDDR5, 1TB HDD, 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc drive, HDMI 2.0b, AMD FreeSync, DTS 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1, TrueHD with Atmos, Bluetooth, Dual band Wi-fi and IR Blaster.

The hardware components of the Xbox One X are expensive and margins are likely razor thin at the $499.99 retail price Microsoft is charging for the new Xbox. Microsoft will not stock pile a massive amount of the high-end Xbox. There will be very likely a shortage of the Xbox One X at launch. Pre-ordering the Xbox One X will be imperative to be one of the first owners of the Xbox One X.